Insider Selling: Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Insider Sells 14,880 Shares of Stock

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,292.49).

Mobico Group Stock Performance

LON MCG traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.80 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,985. Mobico Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.10 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.07 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £342.66 million, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.93.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

