Insider Selling: Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) Insider Sells 14,880 Shares of Stock

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £8,332.80 ($10,292.49).
Mobico Group Stock Performance
LON MCG traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.80 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,985. Mobico Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.10 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.07 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £342.66 million, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.93.
About Mobico Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.