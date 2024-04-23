GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,322,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

