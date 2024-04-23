Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,481 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. 1,438,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,586. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

