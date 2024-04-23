Celestia (TIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150.68 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00017911 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $150.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,038,356,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,038,136,986.301234 with 179,180,514.051234 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.07900491 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $117,853,011.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

