Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.67 and a beta of 1.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.81.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

