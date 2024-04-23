Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,323 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. 1,073,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,124. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.