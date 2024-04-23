5,292 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 548,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,964. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

