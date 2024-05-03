STP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $110.21 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05499385 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $2,952,302.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.