Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (ASLN, ASUR, BCYC, BILL, BMEA, CDXS, COIN, DYN, ECVT, EXEL)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 3rd:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $218.00 target price on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

