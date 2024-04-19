ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $566,439.11

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $566,439.11 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00035048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

