Xponance Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $416.91. 41,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.00.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

