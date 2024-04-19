Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Invests $10.17 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,172,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.2% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 416,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,537. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

