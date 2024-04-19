Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.