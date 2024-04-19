Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,902. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

