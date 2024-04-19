Uniswap Price Down 9.2% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $180.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.54 or 0.00011696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00126622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001510 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.16960859 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 999 active market(s) with $149,232,443.63 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

