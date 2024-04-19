Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.94 and last traded at $150.09. 32,951,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 100,837,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $476.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

