StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
