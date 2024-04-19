S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.96. 468,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,965. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

