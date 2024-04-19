Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Purchases £9,953.88 in Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.88 ($12,391.24).
Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($26,735.07).
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance
Shares of LON ATR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.33). The company had a trading volume of 87,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.47. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464 ($5.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £413.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Increases Dividend
About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.
