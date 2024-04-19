Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,087 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 469,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.