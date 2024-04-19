Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.10.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.