Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.