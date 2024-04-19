Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 3,758 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

