Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $187,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

