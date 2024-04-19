Morgan Stanley Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $34.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $23,638,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $22,440,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,000.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
