Morgan Stanley Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $34.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Pharvaris has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 87.2% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $23,638,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $22,440,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

