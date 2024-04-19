Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 346.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Maximus by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 115,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

