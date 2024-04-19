Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$8.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$164,430.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

KEL opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.25. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

