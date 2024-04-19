Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,759.14.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,907.97 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,023.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,778.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,378.70. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

