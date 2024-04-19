Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

