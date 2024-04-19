Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $111.53

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

