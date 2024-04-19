Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $9.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.