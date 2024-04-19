Barclays Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 241,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

