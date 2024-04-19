FormFactor, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

FORM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

