Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.14. 54,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,868. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.