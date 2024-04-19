Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 5.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.80. 126,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 428,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

