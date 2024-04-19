Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $22.77 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 933,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,638. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

