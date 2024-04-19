Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $81.73. Approximately 27,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 424,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.