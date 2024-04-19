BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.95.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

