Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $248.75 million and $1.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.82 or 0.04788961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,180,509 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,800,509 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

