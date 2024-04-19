Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $73.61 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $73.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,158,570 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

