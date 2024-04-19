AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.0 %

MSA opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSA

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.