AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

