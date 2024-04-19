AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.91 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

