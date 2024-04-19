43,449 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.00. 336,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

