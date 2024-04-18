Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.