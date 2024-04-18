WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Jessica Glew Acquires 10,094 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Glew purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,709.04 ($7,554.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

