WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Jessica Glew Acquires 10,094 Shares

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Glew purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,709.04 ($7,554.22).
WOTSO Property Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About WOTSO Property
