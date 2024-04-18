Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

