Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $308.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

