Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 2,399,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,338. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

