StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on StoneCo
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
StoneCo Price Performance
NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.25 on Friday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.